ViewSonic, a leading global provider of visual solutions, on Tuesday launched new Smart LED home projectors — X1 and X2 in India.

The ViewSonic X1 and X2 projectors are priced at Rs 1,99,000 and Rs 2,25,000 respectively.

“The projectors aim at delivering the best home entertainment experience in the Indian projector market. We are striving to improve the home entertainment segment with our new LED projector solutions,” Muneer Ahmad, Vice President Sales and Marketing ViewSonic India, said in a statement.

“We also aim to further develop and empower the sector with our 3rd generation of LED projectors. One of the core USPs of these projectors is that they provide immersive audio-visuals on a big screen anytime without significant installation and setup necessary,” he added.

The projectors feature a built-in Harman Kardon speaker for an enhanced audio experience, making them ideal for home screenings of movies, live sports, and video games.

With third generation LED technology, these projectors provide brighter visuals and vibrant colours with a lifespan of 30,000 hours.

Moreover, both projectors deliver bright and true-to-life visuals in Full HD resolution unaffected by ambient light.

The screen mirroring features allow easy streaming from smart devices to the big screen, also the projectors allow connecting a gaming console via a USB-C port.

Additionally, the projectors come loaded with features like easy Bluetooth connectivity and Wi-Fi connection to attach Bluetooth headphones for personal enjoyment from your smartphone.

