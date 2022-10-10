INDIASCI-TECH

ViewSonic unveils new gaming monitor with 144z refresh rate in India

AViewSonic, a leading global provider of visual solutions, on Monday launched their latest gaming monitor, VX2405-P-MHD, in India.

With a refresh rate of 144Hz, 1ms response time, and AMD FreeSync Premium Technology, the IPS monitor offers an incredible and seamless gaming experience. It will be available on Amazon and retail outlets for Rs 24,930.

“The new gaming monitor, VX2405-P-MHD offers a range of features with brilliant display quality and is perfectly designed for an effortless and life-like gaming experience,” Sanjoy Bhattacharya, Director Sales and Marketing, IT Business, ViewSonic India, said in a statement.

“The new monitor will also help us expand our reach and tap the market share of customers that looks for a combination of the best features and an affordable price point. Elated about the launch, we hope that customers will enjoy the new monitor,” Bhattacharya added.

The new monitor comes with a full HD display and SuperClear IPS technology that enhances the sharpness and picture quality. Additionally, the mega dynamic contrast ratio of 80M:1 creates depth in pictures by adding more definition to the screen’s darkest and brightest colours.

The gaming monitor is equipped with ViewSonic’s exclusive ViewMode presets, that offer optimized screen performance for a variety of scenarios such as gaming, editing, or watching movies.

Furthermore, DisplayPort and HDMI inputs allow flexible connectivity to other devices, making it an ideal gaming monitor.

