ViewSonic X10 4K Projector: Made for both indoors and outdoors

New Delhi, Dec 28 (IANS) Global electronics company ViewSonic Corporation which is known for products like LED monitors, interactive commercial displays, touch displays, smart displays has now added a new product to its line up in the form of high-end projector ‘ViewSonic X10 4K’ for Rs 3,50,000.

The ViewSonic X10-4K projector delivers a cinematic experience from anywhere in your home to office. Let us find out just how good the new product is.

In terms of design, X10-4K is a portable short-throw 4K Ultra HD single-chip DLP projector with a LED light source.

With a lightweight design, easy carry handle and short throw lens, this projector is easily moved from room to room and even outdoors, thanks to its leather handle.

Interestingly, there are not many buttons on the product and most of the features can be controlled with a remote.

In terms of ports, there are two HDMI 2.0 inputs, plus a USB-C port for video playback from compatible smartphones or tablets. There is also a microSD card slot, a 3.5mm analogue audio jack and two more USB connections, one of which is of the fast 3.0 variety.

In terms of specifications, the ViewSonic X10-4K LED portable projector is engineered with a DLP 4K Ultra HD (3840×2160) chip with XPR technology.

No matter where you watch, images remain vivid and clear, thanks to 2,400 LED Lumens of brightness.

With the long-lasting LED technology, the projector offers up to 30,000 hours of operational life. The X10-4K projector includes Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility, and an integrated Smart TV interface for easy streaming of TV shows and movies from popular content services, while a built-in OS provides access to popular apps via the Android Aptoide store.

Dual integrated speakers by Harman Kardon deliver vibrant and powerful sound for an all-round immersive experience whether watching movies, music videos or listening to a live concert.

The X10-4K also serves as a Bluetooth speaker – just connect to a smartphone via Bluetooth and indulge in acoustic heaven.

For effortless importations the projector comes with a remote control with very less buttons. The controls on the remote include power, autofocus, input, Bluetooth, audio, settings, home and back. There’s also a volume up/down control that mutes the sound when pushed.

Conclusion: The ViewSonic X10-4K offers good 4K picture quality and comes with advance lifestyle features. In terms of design and performance the projector scores decent marks but it might face stiff competition due to its price.

–IANS

wh/gb/bg