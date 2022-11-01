INDIA

Vigilance Bureau arrests its own inspector for accepting bribe

The Vigilance Bureau (VB) arrested a inspector of its own department, Amolak Singh, posted at Bureau range office Amritsar for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000.

Disclosing this here on Tuesday, a spokesperson of the Bureau, in a statement said that the accused inspector had been arrested on the complaint of Prabhmesh Mohan, a resident of New Mohindra Colony, Amritsar.

He further informed that the complainant had uploaded a video while filing online complaint. The complainant said that he and his wife, who was an employee in MC Amritsar, were arrested by the Bureau in a corruption case in 2021 and court had granted bail to them.

The complainant further alleged that Amolak Singh, being investigation officer of this case, was demanding Rs 5,000 as a bribe from him to record his voice as a sample in their case. To keep it as evidence, the complainant had recorded this conversation on his phone and handed it over to the Vigilance Bureau, the statement said.

After verification of the facts in the complaint and the material evidence, the Bureau had arrested the inspector for accepting bribe of Rs 5,000 from the complainant, read the statement.

A case under Prevention of Corruption Act had been registered against the accused official at Vigilance Bureau flying squad-1 Punjab, police station SAS Nagar and further investigation was under progress, said the statement.

