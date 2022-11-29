Sleuths of the Vigilance Bureau (VB)on Tuesday quizzed former Deputy Chief Minister of Punjab O P Soni for over an hour in a disproportionate assets case.

Talking to media persons after coming out of the office of the vigilance bureau, Congress leader Soni said that officials had asked him a few questions with regard to his property.

“I had received a notice from VB, with regards to a complaint of having assets more than income. I replied to all the questions of the VB. During each Assembly poll, I have submitted an affidavit to declare my property as per the guidelines of the Election Commission, whatever I had declared earlier is still my property,” he said.

Earlier, the VB had summoned Soni to appear before it on Saturday but he didn’t claiming to be out of the city. Then, Soni was directed to appear on November 29 (on Tuesday).

Soni is the first Mayor of Amritsar and five times MLA from Amritsar. He is considered close to the former chief minister of Punjab Captain Amarinder Singh.

