Vigilance case filed against Greater Noida Authority’s OSD

A case has been registered against Greater Noida Authority’s Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Ravindra Singh Yadav, on charges of disproportionate assets in the Vigilance police station in Meerut.

Vigilance inspector Sunil Kumar Verma filed the case against the OSD, after investigating his tenure of 24 years on Sunday.

The Vigilance investigation that lasted around four years, confirmed that the accused officer had spent 158.61 per cent more than his income.

On January 2, 2019, the government had ordered an inquiry against the then OSD of Noida Authority and the present OSD of Greater Noida Authority.

The vigilance department had sent the report to the government after probing the matter.

It is alleged that during the period of investigation, the accused officer earned a total income of Rs 94,49,888, while an expenditure of Rs 2,44,38,547 was incurred by him.

He had spent 158.61 per cent more than his income, i.e., Rs 1,49,88,659.

As per the vigilance department, Yadav did not provide any satisfactory answers and any record of his additional income to the investigating officer.

