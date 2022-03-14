Vigilance Raid: Ducati, Harley-Davidson bikes seized from Odisha engineer

Three imported Ducati and Harley-Davidson bikes along with several plots and buildings were seized from the possession of a civil engineer in Odisha during a vigilance raid, officials said on Monday.

The vigilance sleuths conducted raids on the properties of Ajaya Kumar Mishra, Assistant Executive Engineer, Roads & Buildings Division-IV, Bhubaneswar, at six places in three districts, after allegations were levelled that he had assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The raids were launched at around 5 a.m. and they were continuing till the filing of this report.

The vigilance teams found one Ducati motorcycle worth Rs 8 lakh, one Harley-Davidson bike worth Rs 7 lakh, one Roster-1200 Harley-Davidson bike worth Rs 5.45 lakh, two scooters worth nearly Rs 1.5 lakh, one Hyundai i10 (Rs 8 lakh) car along with jewellery, cash and bank deposits over Rs 40 lakh.

Besides, three multi-story buildings and seven plots at important locations registered in the name of Mishra’s wife and son have also been found during the raid, whose valuation has not been done so far, the vigilance officials informed.

Just a month ago, the vigilance department had seized assets worth over Rs 11 crore, including luxury cars and bikes with the same fancy registration number (0005), from the possession of Trinath Mishra, an additional SP. Later he was arrested and the government forced him to take compulsory retirement.

