Vigilance raid on Bihar liquor prohibition official

Bihar’s Special Vigilance Bureau on Wednesday conducted simultaneous raids at the multiple houses of a Superintendent of Police-rank officer of the Liquor Prohibition Department and seized assets worth Rs 94 lakh.

The accused officer Avinash Prakash is deployed as SP in the Excise and Liquor Prohibition Department in Motihari in East Champaran district.A

During the raid, the sleuths detected 15 bank account numbers belongs to Prakash and his wife. Registry papers of three flats were also seized during the raid. Those three flats are registered in the name of his wife.

According to a Vigilance Bureau official, the officer has a “strong connection” with liquor mafia. The raid was conducted on the basis of a warrant issued by the special vigilance court of Patna on Tuesday.

An FIR under the Prevention of Corruption act has already been registered against Prakash in the vigilance police station in Patna.

