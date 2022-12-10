One of the topmost Kerala police officials, holding the rank of director general of police – Tomin Thachenkery presently attached to the Kerala State Human Rights Commission, appears to be in the dock as the Vigilance has sought the nod for prosecuting him in an alleged corruption case.

The case pertains to an alleged bribery case when he was holding the post of Transport Commissioner.

The case was asked to be probed by the then Vigilance and Anti Corruption director R.Sreelekha, which after a preliminary probe, an FIR was registered.

Later, following the detailed probe, the probe agency exonerated him and it was after the Vigilance Court going through the entire sequence of events, directed the Vigilance to seek a prosecution sanction and conduct a further investigation.

The request for prosecution sanction has been made by the director Vigilance to the state government.

