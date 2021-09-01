A special unit of the Bihar Vigilance Department conducted a surprise raid at the Patna residence of a suspended executive officer of a civic body on Wednesday.

The officer, Anubhuti Srivastava, who was the executive officer in the city council of Bhabhua falling in Kaimur district, is facing the charges of owning disproportionate assets.

The Vigilance Department team have not disclosed seizures from Srivastava’s residence.

The complaint against Srivastava was given by Bajrang Bahadur Singh alias Malai, a former Chairman of the Bhabhua city council. Acting on the complaint, then District Magistrate Dr Nawal Kishore Chaudhary had constituted an inquiry committee which had found the allegations, prima facie, true.

Chaudhary had then recommended to the city council that the officer be suspended as he has failed to clarify the sources of his earning and purchase of movable and immovable assets.

–IANS

ajk/vd