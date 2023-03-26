Amid reports of clashes between the Myanmar Army and the resistance group People’s Defence Force in Myanmar along the Indian border in the last few days, the Manipur government has deployed additional security forces and asked the Assam Rifles to maintain strict vigil along the international border, an official said on Sunday.

“The security along the India-Myanmar border with Manipur was tightened to avoid untoward incidents. So far, there is no report of crossing over of Myanmar citizens to Manipur due to the clashes there,” a senior police officer said.

According to security and district administration officials, round-the-clock foot patrolling has been intensified along the international border.

Besides, additional forces comprising Manipur Rifles, police and other security personnel have also been deployed.

Myanmar’s Tatmadaw (military) have often engaged in armed clashes with the civilian forces since February 2021 after the military junta seized power in the neighbouring country.

Manipur has around 400 km of unfenced border with Myanmar, which is the main source of smuggling of drugs, gold, exotic animals, poppy seeds and other contraband.

Recently, the Manipur government has withdrawn from the tripartite talks and Suspension of Operations signed with three underground tribal militant outfits in the northeastern state claiming that the Myanmar-based militant leaders are involved in various illegal activities in the state.

