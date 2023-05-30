ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Vignesh Shivan gets clicked with Sakshi Dhoni, Raviba Jadeja while cheering for Chennai Super Kings

NewsWire
0
0

Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan was seen attending the Indian Premier League (IPL), where he also posed for pictures with with MS Dhoni’s wife Sakshi Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja’s wife Raviba Jadeja.

Held in Ahmedabad on Monday, the IPL final match was between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans.

Vignesh took to Instagram and shared a string of pictures, which he captioned: “CSK for life”.

He also shared a video as he sat along with cricketers and their wives during the final moments. In the clip, he was seen all excited during the last ball.

Vignesh captioned it: “In the various moments of life I shall cherish forever! This has a special place! #CSK winnnnnnnnnnn what else do we need ! The longest finals played ever! Waited for a couple of days and witnessed one of the greatest games ever played.”

20230530-140602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sudha Chandran to appear on ‘Entertainment Ki Raat – Housefull’

    Aanjjan Srivastav: Sumeet Raghavan is like a son to me

    ‘Pather Panchali’ named best Indian film of all time by FIPRESCI

    Unni Mukundan: Every second I invested in ‘Meppadiyan’ was worth it