Vignesh Shivan, Nayanthara blessed with twins

Director Vignesh Shivan and his wife, actress Nayanthara, have been blessed with two baby boys, the couple announced on Sunday.

Taking to Instagram, Shivan shared pictures of the feet of the newborns while making the announcement.

“Nayan and Me have become Amma and Appa. We are blessed with twin baby boys. All our prayers,our ancestors’ blessings combined with all the good manifestations made, have come together in the form Of two blessed babies for us.”

“Need all your blessings for our Uyir (life) and Ulagam (world). Life looks brighter and more beautiful. God is double great.”

He also put out another post that had a line from song “Two Two Two” in his recent film, “Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal”.

The director, playing on the line, wrote, “I love you Two. And I love you Three.”

Shivan wed Nayanthara in a grand ceremony in June this year. The wedding was attended by a host of celebrities including superstars Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, director Mani Ratnam, actors Vijay Sethupathi, Suriya, Karthi, and Jyothika.

