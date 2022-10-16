ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Vignesh Shivan to ‘King’ Anirudh on b’day: ‘Stay happy forever!’

Director Vignesh Shivan joined several celebrities and scores of music lovers in wishing music director Anirudh a very happy birthday on Sunday.

Taking to Instagram, Vignesh Shivan, who is known to be a very close friend of music director Anirudh, wrote: “Happy birthday to you! Dearest King! You are the sweetest, nicest and the most cutest (sic) soul on earth!”

“Always your man and your biggest fan! Stay blessed! Keep us sane and happy with your amazing music!! God knows how much we all love you! Stay happy forever!”

Actor Mugen Rao, who shot to fame after his participation in the Tamil television reality show ‘Bigg Boss’, too was among those who greeted Anirudh on the occasion.

Mugen took to Instagram to post his birthday wish. He wrote: “Wishing our rockstar brother Anirudh a blessed and blast birthday. Performing together with you in SS7 stage to perform for ‘Mayakirriye’ sung by you is truly one of the dream come true moments for me.”

“Keep rocking us with your music. All the best for your upcoming shows and future blockbusters. Looking forward to working with you again brother.”

