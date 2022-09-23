ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Vignesh Shivan to Nayanthara: ‘Thank you for being the lover you are’

Director Vignesh Shivan, who seems to have been thoroughly impressed by the surprise birthday party his wife actress Nayanthara recently threw, has now put out an emotional post, thanking her for the way she loved him.

Taking to Instagram and posting pictures of his birthday celebrations that happened in Dubai last week, Vignesh Shivan wrote,” It’s my eighth birthday with you my thangamey #Nayanthara! You have made every birthday extra special than the previous one !

“Buta. This one was too emotional! Thank you for being the lover you are! You know what makes me the happiest and you gave me exactly that!

“To more years of love, happiness and peace! Thank you. Love you and the way you love me, more and more !!”

This is the second post that Vignesh Shivan is putting out about his birthday celebrations this year.

Earlier, he had said, “A birthday filled with pure love from a loving family! Awesome surprise by my wife, my thangam — a dreamy birthday below Burj Khalifa with all my lovely people with me !

“Can’t get better and more special than this! Always thanking God for all the lovely moments he gives me in this blessed life!”

