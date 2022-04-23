ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Vignesh Shivan’s Rowdy Pictures thanks Rajasthan Royals for scoring 222 against DC!

NewsWire
0
0

When Rajasthan Royals blasted an impressive 222 for the loss of just two wickets in their IPL match against Delhi Capitals on Friday, little did they know that a production house in Tamil Nadu would cleverly use it to promote a single from their upcoming film!

Yes, Rowdy Pictures, the production house of director Vignesh Shivan, which has produced his upcoming film, ‘Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal’, featuring Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara and Samantha in the lead, on Friday smartly used the score that the Royals scored to promote their latest number, ‘Two Two Two’.

The production house tweeted a picture of the Rajasthan dug out and the scoreboard and said, “Alexa, Play ‘Two Two Two’ from ‘Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal’! Thank You

Rajasthan Royals for giving a tribute to us!”

The film’s director, Vignesh Shivan, too was quick to capitalise on the score of the Rajasthan Royals.

He tweeted, “Thank you Rajasthan Royals! Sweet of you! 222/2 on 22:2+2:2022.”

The number, ‘Glimpse of Two Two Two’, has already been garnering a lot of attention on YouTube. The video has garnered a whopping 8.8 million views on YouTube with over three lakh people giving it the thumbs up sign.

The film, which has triggered huge expectations among the masses, is scheduled to hit screens on April 28.

20220423-142003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Suriya’s ‘Etharkkum Thunindhavan’ to release on March 10

    Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moose Wala releases new song ‘Jailaan’

    Hrithik Roshan’s Vedha gets thumbs up from original Vikram from ‘Vikram...

    John Abraham, wife Priya test positive for Covid, have mild symptoms