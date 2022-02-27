Vignesh Shivan’s Rowdy Pictures to produce its first Gujarati film

Director Vignesh Shivan’s production house Rowdy Pictures has announced that it is to produce its first Gujarati film titled ‘Shubh Yatra’ which is to be directed by Manish Saini.

The film will mark the foray of Rowdy Pictures into Gujarati cinema.

Taking to Twitter to make the announcement, Vignesh Shivan said, “Happy to announce our first entry into Gujarati Cinema with their superstar Malhar Thakar and Monal Gajjar. Directed by National Award winner Manish Saini, ‘Shubh Yatra’ will be the first film from Rowdy Pictures. Looking forward to a continuous consistent journey here.”

Interestingly, Monal Gajjar, who plays the female lead in the Gujarati film, has been a part of the Tamil film industry as well. She is best known for her performance in the Tamil action thriller, ‘Sigaram Thodu’, featuring Vikram Prabhu in the lead.

Responding to Vignesh Shivan’s tweet, Monal Gajjar said, “Very happy and warm welcome to Gujarati industry Vignesh Shivan, Rowdy Pictures. Jai Shri Krishna. Our ‘Shubh Yatra’ starting now.”

Vignesh Shivan’s production house shot to fame right with its first production, ‘Koozhangal’ (‘Pebbles’), which went on to emerge as India’s official entry to the Oscars.

On the direction front, Vignesh Shivan next has ‘Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal’, featuring Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara and Samantha in the lead, all set to release on April 28 this year.

20220227-122005