‘Vigyan Sarvatra Pujyate’ to incorporate science, scientific achievements in cultural ethos

With an aim of incorporating India’s scientific achievements in the cultural ethos, an eight-day ‘Vigyan Sarvatra Pujyate’ event will be held to take science and scientific thinking to the common man, said Union Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh said on Tuesday.

“The goal of Vigyan Sarvatra Pujyate is to benefit the people by imbibing scientific information and innovations and hence develop a deeply scientific mind,” he said after jointly inaugurating Vigyan Sarvatra Pujyate (‘Universal Reverence for Science’), a pan-India programme across 75 locations, along with Union Tourism and Culture Minister G. Kishan Reddy.

The mega event is being organised in 75 different cities across the country to mark the National Science Week (February 22-28) and popularise science among the people.

It is also part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ to pay homage and showcase the achievements of the 75 glorious years of India’s independence. It is being coordinated by Vigyan Prasar, under the aegis of the Ministry of Culture, Office of the Principal Scientific Advisor and other ministries of the Centre.

Stating that India has gifted best brains to the world with strong cultural heritage, the Union Science and Technology Minister pointed the world’s best corporations and companies such as Alphabet (the parent company of Google), Microsoft, Twitter, Adobe, IBM etc are being headed by Indians or people of Indian-origin, who have received their basic scientific training in our own institutions.

Singh also announced creation of a unified science media centre, which will cut across all departments to present the recent developments on science and technology, to the people with a major focus on research and innovation in our own scientific laboratories and research institutions.

20220223-000002

