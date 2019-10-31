Viineet Kumar starts shooting for ‘Thiruttu Payale 2’

Varanasi, Nov 4 (IANS) After wooing audiences with his roles in “Bard of Blood” and “Saand Ki Aankh”, actor Viineet Kumar has commenced the shoot for the Hindi remake of the Tamil film “Thiruttu Payale 2”.

The film’s shooting is currently taking place in Varanasi.

Talking about the project, Viineet said: “I’m really excited for this film. The script is very interesting and something very different for me. Also I’m glad that I’m shooting in Varanasi which is my hometown and the shoot was very well timed. Looking forward to shoot the film in my hometown and then in Lucknow.”

Directed by Susi Ganeshan, the remake also features Urvashi Rautela, who will be seen playing the love interest of Viineet.

The original film starred Bobby Simha, Prasanna and Amala Paul in the lead roles.

