Even as fans eagerly await the release of actor Vijay’s film ‘Beast’, which is scheduled to hit screens on April 13, the actor has begun work on his 66th film, that is being helmed by National Award-winning director Vamshi Paidipally

It is produced by Dil Raju and Shirish of Sri Venkateswara Creations.

The film, which is being referred to as #Thalapathy66 for the time being, was launched in a grand fashion with a pooja ceremony in the city on Wednesday.

Rashmika Mandanna, who plays the leading lady opposite Vijay in the movie, couldn’t contain her excitement and expressed her happiness on being a part of the project through a post on Instagram.

Posting a picture of her with Vijay on the day of the film’s launch, she wrote, “Okay, now this feels like something else. Been watching sir for years and years and now to do everything that I’ve been wanting to do. Act with him, dance with him, take his nazar, talk to him. Everything …yaaaaay! Finally! An absolute delight…”

Music director S Thaman will render the soundtracks for the film, which will have Karthick Palani cranking the camera and KL Praveen taking care of the editing.

Sources claim that Vamshi Paidipally has penned a first-of-its-kind subject for Vijay and that alongwith Vamshi Paidipally, the story and screenplay were penned by Hari and Ashishor Solomon.

