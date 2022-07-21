Vijay Devarakonda’s most awaited Bollywood debut and his big budget Pan India movie, ‘Liger’ will be releasing soon and today, July 21, the trailer for the movie has been released.

It’s bigger and better than anyone could have expected. In the movie, Devarakonda plays the role of an MMA fighter and the trailer of the movie offers everything from high powered action to soulful romance as well intense drama all woven together with a punchy musical score and so far, it seems to be THE trailer of the year.

The trailer for the movie was dropped by Devarakonda himself, who took to his social media to share his Bollywood debut extravaganza himself.

Watch it here:

Fans of the actor have been waiting eagerly for the trailer since the time the mention of ‘Liger’ was made on social media. The buzz for the movie went to a whole other level when the second and intriguing poster of the movie was released. It featured Vijay Devarakonda standing nude, except for a bouquet of roses. The poster made a record in garnering 1 million likes and it trended on social media for more than 24 hours as the “Sexiest Poster Ever”. Vijay then mesmerised his fans further with his smooth and electrifying moves in the song, ‘Akdi Pakdi’.

With the trailer making its debut, the anticipation for Vijay Devarakonda’s big debut in Bollywood has become even higher and fans of the actor will find it tough to wait it out till August 25, 2022, when the movie releases in theatres. ‘Liger’ has been directed by Puri Jagannadh and it stars Vijay Devarakonda and Ananya Panday in the lead. The movie also features ‘Bahubali’ actor Ramya Krishnan and it is much talked about for being the Bollywood debut of boxing legend Mike Tyson.