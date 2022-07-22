Vijay Devarakonda’s much awaited trailer of his pan India movie, ‘Liger’ was unveiled yesterday, July 21 in Hyderabad as well as Mumbai with a lot of pomp and fanfare.

The movie features the young actor as an MMA fighter (Mixed Martial Arts), and it also features actors Ramya Krishnan and Ananya Panday as the main cast with boxing legend Mike Tyson making a special appearance.

At the press conference, following the trailer launch, Vijay Devarakonda was asked if ‘Liger’ will be a boon to Bollywood industry or whether his presence is like a boon to the South film industry.

Responding to this, the ‘Arjun Reddy’ actor said, “I see it as me getting to live a dream. A personal dream in my career.” He added, “I love telling stories and I love telling it to huge audiences and huge auditoriums. What bigger auditorium than India, so I just see it as a personal dream and ambition coming to life.”

The 33-year-old spoke further and said, “Actresses have worked in the south. Anil Kapoor sir debuted down south. Directors have been making films up north. Sridevi ma’am has been a south actor. Now it’s loud, but the industry has always been working with each other. It’s just that now we are doing cinema that the entire country watches and it’s about time that this happens.”

Vijay Devarakonda concluded by stating powerfully, “I am looking forward to the day when it is no longer called north and south but Indian cinema and Indian actors. That is what we should look towards.” ‘Liger’ is all set to hit the silver screens on August 25, 2022. Helmed by Puri Jagannadh, ‘Liger’ is a wholesome massy entertainer which serves as Bollywood debut for Vijay Devarakonda as well as Mike Tyson.