Vijay Deverakonda had to give audition for several years to get chance

‘Liger’ star Vijay Deverakonda says he relates to the journey of contestants on ‘India’s Laughter Champion’ as he himself has given auditions with a lot of hopes in his acting career.

He shares: “I relate to all the finalists as I too auditioned with a lot of dreams. For me as well, it took many years of auditioning, trying to breakthrough and getting a chance. So yes, it made me emotional seeing all of them perform. I know each one of them has big dreams and now that the show is coming to an end, only one will take home the trophy.”

While referring to the Top 5 finalists including Rajat Sood from Delhi, Himanshu Bawandar from Ujjain, Nitesh Shetty, Vighnesh Pande, and Jayvijay Sachan from Mumbai, he mentions that he has been part of a number of shows where those who didn’t turn out to be winners but later became successful.

Vijay said: “I have seen so many shows where somebody does not win but later on, they achieve huge success, like Arijit Singh. I know that today one guy is going to win and become big and really popular but the other four, I am sure people are already following you and supporting you. I can see the fire in you.”

Vijay along with Ananya Panday are coming for the finale episode of ‘India’s Laughter Champion’. It airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

