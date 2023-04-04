ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOOD

Vijay Deverakonda opts for boat ride to work in Kerala

NewsWire
0
0

Actor Vijay Deverakonda has found himself a new, unique ride to work. Currently, the superstar is in Kerala and is enjoying every bit of the serene locations in the state. The stylish actor is also busy shooting for an upcoming project.

Taking to social media, Vijay Deverakonda shared a video of himself relishing the charm of Kerala as he opts for a boat ride to work. This unique ride to work has his comment section buzzing with fans commenting. Posting a video of himself in a Khaki orange shirt, with glasses on, the actor writes “Ride To Work- In Kerala.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vijay has grabbed some great deals in the brand world. Apart from this, he will be seen in ‘Khushi’ and the other two untitled projects, one being ‘VD12’ and the other one with ‘Geetha Govindam’ director.

20230404-185802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Trailer for ‘9 Hours’ depict the violence in robberies

    Kamya Panjabi says nothing can be more special than receiving ‘Best...

    Title track of Pawan Kalyan’s ‘Bheemla Nayak’ released

    Gurfateh Pirzada, Anjali Sivaraman find it challenging to play their characters...