ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Vijay Deverakonda was extremely scared of women till he was 18 years old

NewsWire
0
0

Actor Vijay Deverakonda made a shocking revelation that he was once “extremely scared” of women so much so that he couldn’t even look at or talk to them.

In a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, when Deverakonda was asked to tell two truths and one lie about himself, he said: “I was extremely scared of women till I was about 18 years old.”

He added: “I didn’t have the balls to look at a woman in the eye or have a conversation. So that’s one truth.”

“Because I grew up in a boys’ boarding school, I thought women were like a different species. They seemed like an alien species. And you’re all very pretty so, it’s hard.”

‘Liger’ is made in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages, the movie is scheduled for release in theatres worldwide on August 25.

20220825-130602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Richa Chadha thankful to Ajay Devgn for putting together ‘The Great...

    Did Kichcha Sudeep design Vikrant Rona costumes?

    Boman Irani-starrer ‘Masoom’ seen by 16.4 mn viewers; among India’s top...

    Rajkummar goes down on one knee to propose ladylove Patralekhaa