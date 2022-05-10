ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOOD

Vijay Deverakonda’s long and heartfelt letter to his mom

Tollywood actor Vijay Deverakonda had a wonderful birthday celebration on the sets of ‘VD11’ directed by Shiva Nirvana.

Later, the ‘Arjun Reddy’ actor wrote an emotional note on social media, as he shared an adorable picture with his mom.

Vijay’s lengthy post begins with him writing, “To someone who stopped celebrating birthdays when I was 15 – your love has made me care about them”.

“8 years back, You didn’t know of my name, my existence, today you cheer me, support me, fight for me, believe in me and lots of you give me unconditional love.”

“I just want to let you know, it shall be returned. One way or another, the love I feel from you, you shall feel from me”

‘Stay healthy, stay Happy & keep fighting. Full love, Your man. Vijay Deverakonda”, the ‘Liger’ actor’s post concludes.

As the sun rays fall on them, giving the fame a radiant shade, Vijay’s mother is seen hugging him tightly in the picture.

On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda will next appear in Puri Jagannadh’s directorial- ‘Liger’, while he also will be seen in ‘Jana Gana Mana’, apart from ‘VD11’, in which he will appear opposite Samantha.

