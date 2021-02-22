Speedster Sree Santh’s five-wicket haul and Robin Uthappa’s rapidfire 55-ball 81 (8x4s, 4x6s) guided Kerala to a three-wicket win over Uttar Pradesh in a Elite Group C match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy here on Monday. This was Kerala’s second straight victory.

Captain Sachin Baby scored 76 for the winners while Karan Sharma bagged 2/41 when Uttar Pradesh batted first, after being inserted by Sachin.

Brief scores:

In Bengaluru: Odisha: 230 all out in 49.3 overs (Ankit Yadav 48, Shantanu Mishra 36, Rajesh Dhupar 36, Pradeep T. 3/54) lost to Railways: 231/2 wkts in 44.3 overs (Shivam Chaudhary 81 not out, Pratham Singh 63, Mrunal Devdhar 44) by 8 wkts

In Bengaluru: Karnataka: 354/3 wkts in 50 overs (Samarth R. 158 not out, Devdutt Padikkal 97, Krishnamurthy Siddharth 76, Anuj Raj 2/68) beat Bihar: 87 all out in 27.2 overs (S Gani 41, M Prasidh 4/21, Abhimanyu Mithun 2/7, Shreyas Gopal 2/22) by 267 runs

In Alur (Karnataka): Uttar Pradesh: 283/10 wkts in 49.4 overs (Akshdeep Nath 68, Priyam Garg 57, Abhishek Goswami 54, Sree Santh 5/65) lost to Kerala: 284/7 wkts in 48.5 overs (Robin Uthappa 81, Sachin Baby 76, Karan Sharma 2/41) by 3 wkts

In Indore: Madhya Pradesh: 243/9 wkts in 50 overs (Parth Sahani 68 not out, Aditya Shrivastava 52, Aditya Sarwate 3/39) lost to Vidarbha: 246/6 wkts in 48.5 overs (Ganesh Satish 47, Faiz Fazal 43, Yash Rathod 39, Aditya Sarwate 39) by 4 wkts

In Indore: Tamil Nadu: 176/10 wkts in 41.3 overs (Baba Aparajith 40, Sonu Yadav 37, Shoaib Mohammed Khan 3/24, C. Stephen 3/46) lost to Andhra: 181/3 wkts in 29.1 overs (Ashwin Hebbar 101 not out, Ricky Bhui 52 not out, R Silambarasan 2/31) by 7 wkts

In Indore: Jharkhand: 217/9 wkts in 50 overs (Utkarsh Singh 51, Shahbaz Nadeem45 not out, Siddarth Kaul 3/44) beat Punjab: 215 all out in 45.5 overs (Mandeep Singh 68, Abhishek Sharma 56, Shahbaz Nadeem 2/36) by 2 runs

In Surat: Tripura: 302/7 wkts in 50 overs (Udiyan Bose 56, Bishal Ghosh 50, Ninad Rathva 2/37) lost to Baroda: 303/4 wkts in 49 overs (Krunal Pandya 127 not out, Vishnu Solanki 97) by 6 wkts

In Surat: Goa: 159 all out in 45.4 overs (Darshan Misal 44, Hardik Patel 3/34) lost to Gujarat: 162/2 wkts in 27.4 overs (Priyank Panchal 57 not out, Bhargav Merai 57) by 8 wkts

In Surat: Chhattisgarh: 242/7 wkts in overs (Harpreet Singh 63, Ashutosh Singh 51, Mehdi Hassan 3/32) lost by Hyderabad: 243/3 wkts in 40.4 overs (Tanmay Agarwal 122, Tilak Varma 60, Himalay Agarwal 49) by 7 wkts

