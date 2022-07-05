The Punjab government on Tuesday appointed Vijay Kumar Janjua as the Chief Secretary, replacing Anirudh Tewari.

Tewari has been posted as the Director General of Mahatma Gandhi State Institute of Public Administration, relieving Jaspreet Talwar.

Tewari, a 1990-batch IAS officer, had superseded five of his senior officers when he was picked by the Charanjit Singh Channi-led Congress government in September last year for the top bureaucratic post.

Janjua worked in various departments of Punjab, including Rural Development, Industries, Labour, Animal Husbandry etc.

He also served at the Centre for three years as the Industries Director in the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion.

