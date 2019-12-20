Vijay Kumar replaces S.P. Pani as IGP, Kashmir

Srinagar/New Delhi, Dec 28 (IANS) Instrumental in neutralisation of hundreds of terrorists, Indian Police Service officer Vijay Kumar was on Saturday posted as Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, replacing S.P. Wani.

Vijay Kumar, a 1997 batch officer, has a long experience of serving in Kashmir region, especially in the most troubled south Kashmir as SDPO Ganderbal, Superintendent of Police, Operations, Pulwama, Superintendent of Police of Awantipora, Kulgam, and Kupwara, SP, Vigilance, Srinagar, DIG, Traffic, Kashmir, DIG, South Kashmir Range at Anantnag and IG, Armed Police, Kashmir.

He has also served in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on central deputation as DIG, New Delhi Range, IG of anti-Maoist unit CoBRA and IG, Chhattisgarh.

Kumar is amongst the few IPS officers who have also served in Special Operation Group (SOG) in Kashmir and remained instrumental in neutralisation of hundreds of terrorists.

In the 30 year history of anti-terrorist operations in J&K, the year 2001 will remain remarkable for killing of highest number of terrorists (more than 2,000) in a single year and Kumar was one of a contributor as SP, Operations, SOG Pulwama, Shopian & Awantipora.

As DIG, South Kashmir, he effectively supervised the handling of more than one month long law & order situation after hanging of 2001 Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru in 2013 and ensured zero killing of civilians, conducting of incident-free Amarnath Yatra for three consecutive years and rescue operations during flood crisis.

During Haryana’s Jat agitation in February 2016, he was deputed to Rohtak along with several companies of the CRPF. He led from the front, made induction of forces by road possible in an extremely hostile situation and handled the situations effectively.

The then Union Home Secretary appreciated and the DG CRPF awarded a commendation disc for successful handling of agitation.

The Election Commission has awarded him the prestigious National Award for his role as chief coordinator of central armed police forces (CAPFs) in providing a safe environment for conducting assembly elections of nine states in 2018.

Besides neutralisation of Maoists, he was one of an instrumental in conducting an incident-free Parliamentary election 2019 in Chhattisgarh, especially in Maoist-hit south Bastar.

Kumar is the recipient of four Gallantry Medals, Meritorious Service Medal, National Award by the EC and Commendation Cards/Discs by the COAS, GoC-in-C (Northern Command), DG CRPF & DGP J&K.

