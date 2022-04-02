ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Actor Vijay plays a spy called Veeraraghavan in director Nelson Dilipkumar’s explosive action thriller ‘Beast’, the story of which takes place inside a mall. On Saturday, the makers of the film released a trailer of the much-awaited action thriller that showed director Selvaraghavan playing a negotiator in the film.

The trailer shows that a mall called the East Coast Mall is under seige by terrorists and a negotiator (Selvaraghavan) is summoned by the government to have negotiations with them.

The negotiator is relieved to know that an Indian soldier called Veeraraghavan (Vijay), considered to be among the best of spies, is inside the mall.

The trailer shows that Veeraraghavan is not one to take orders even from Ministers. In fact, the negotiator at one point describes him as a ‘freaking beast’.

The trailer has triggered huge excitement among fans who gathered outside theatres to watch it on the giant screen.

In fact, the trailer garnered a whopping 2 million views in a matter of just 15 minutes of being released on YouTube. Over 2,60,000 people liked the trailer in 15 minutes flat.

The film, which has Pooja Hegde playing the female lead, is scheduled to hit screens on April 13.

