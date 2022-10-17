It has been seven years since Ajay Devgn’s character Vijay Salgaonkar’s case was closed, however, the tables have turned as Tabu’s chracter IG Meera Deshmukh is hell-bent to find out what happened to her son.

She has now joined forces with actor Akshaye Khanna, who after seven years is reopening the case with ‘Drishyam 2’.

The film’s trailer was launched in Goa on Monday afternoon and was graced by Ajay, Tabu and Akshaye.

The over two-minutes trailer starts with Vijay saying that his family is still being troubled for IG Meera Deshmukh’s son Sam’s disappearance after 7 years. It sees that the case is still open. Akshaye Khanna is the investigating officer and behind Vijay. Going backward, Akshaye faces the same problem of evidence Tabu faced seven years go.

Meera, who is now a former IG says that last time she failed because she underestimated a ‘4th-fail anpadh’ but not again as he has challenged a mother.

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, ‘Drishyam 2’ brings back Ishita Dutta, Rajat Kapoor, and Shriya Saran.

The film, which is a remake of Mohanlal-starrer Malayalam film of the same name, is all set to hit the theatres on November 18, 2022.

