Rajasthan BJP unit has organised a two day Vijay Sankalp to strategies party’s roadmap for the poll-bound state and to win in eastern Rajasthan.

Sources said that the party will look at how to win eastern Rajasthan seat, where it performed badly in last assembly polls, and to combat social security schemes launched by the Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

The programme is also being held about how to take public welfare schemes of Modi government to every nook and corner of the state.

The eastern Rajasthan belt is largely dominated by Gujjars who voted for Congress leader Sachin Pilot during the last assembly election.

Source said that how to contest assembly polls and under whose leadership is another issue that is being discussed in the meeting.

The two-day programme, which started on Sunday, is being held in Sawai Madhopur city of Rajasthan. BJP National Organisation General Secretary B.L Santosh participated in the meeting on Monday.

State in charge Arun Singh, former chief minister Vasundhara Raje, State President C.P Joshi, organisation General Secretary Chandrashekhar, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Meghwal, Kailash chaoudhary, Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore, Deputy Leader of Ppposition Satish Poonia, MPs Ghanshyam Tiwari, Rajyawardhan Rathore, and Diya Kumari among other veterans were present in the meeting.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President J.P have already visited poll-bound Rajasthan and addressed various public meetings attacking the incumbent Congress government.

