ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Vijay Sethupathi says Hindi audience doesn’t take him seriously

NewsWire
0
0

Tamil superstar Vijay Sethupathi, who will be soon seen essaying the role of a cop in the upcoming streaming series ‘Farzi’, took a dig at the Hindi-language audience, saying he isn’t taken seriously until he works with the big talents of the Hindi film industry.

The actor, who has cultivated a new fan base and audience, courtesy of OTT and his films such as ‘Super Deluxe’, ‘Vikram Vedha’, ’96’ or the more recent ‘Vikram’, is working with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan in the Atlee Kuamar’s film ‘Jawaan’ and with Katrina Kaif in ‘Merry Christmas’.

Taking a subtle dig, the actor said, “Whoever asks me that I am doing a Hindi project, I have to say I am working with Shahid then only they say, ‘oh wow, okay’.”

He added: “So, I have to say I am working with Shah Rukh sir, I am working with Katrina Kaif, then only they respect me. So, it depends on the artist who I’m working with.”

‘Farzi’, which marks Vijay Sethupathi’s foray into the streaming space, has been created and helmed by Raj & DK of ‘The Family Man’ fame. But Sethupathi refuses to call it a debut in streaming space.

“I don’t know how to say it’s a debut because I don’t see it as a debut. In 2010, I debuted as a hero. It’s been 12 years. I did about 55 films. It’s like I am going back as a kid again, so I don’t think it’s a debut,” Sethupathi said.

“For me, a short film or a feature film, every scene is a film. We are putting the same kind of effort for each and every shot to impress the audience,” he added.

20230115-174803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sean Penn ‘startled’ by experience at Ukrainian border

    Disha Parmar on connecting with her character in ‘Bade Achhe Lagte...

    Father’s Boy: Unni Mukundan delighted with dad getting to act in...

    Rima Kallingal sets her goal for Kerala Women’s Football League