Vijay Sethupathi’s next is a Tamil romantic comedy titled ‘Kaathuvakula Rendu Kaathal’ in which Sethupathi plays a man caught between two women – Samantha and Nayanthara.

However, towards the end of the film, a third woman is also mentioned and that woman is none other than Katrina Kaif. Sethupathi is currently shooting with Katrina Kaif for Sriram Raghavan’s thriller, ‘Merry Christmas’. Being the gentleman that he is, Vijay Sethupathi, is reported to have taken permission from Katrina Kaif before he mentions her name in his upcoming movie, Kaathuvakula Rendu Kaathal’.

This makes a refreshing change from when names of heroines are casually mentioned in comic bits in South movies.

Speaking about sharing screen space with Katrina for ‘Merry Christmas’, Vijay Sethupathi said, “It’s lovely to work with her. She is professional and very committed to her part. Sriram has collected a terrific team for Merry Christmas, and I can’t wait to see how it finally shapes up.”

Director Sriram Raghavan has always been known to try out unchartered waters and this seems like it as he is bringing together the unlikely pair of Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif. Speaking about it, Sriram said, “I can’t think of a more unlikely screen combination than this.”

Vijay Sethupathi signs off by saying, “Audiences will love the combination.”

‘Merry Christmas’ is slated to release in cinemas on December 23, 2022.