ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Vijay Sethupathi’s next, ‘Gandhi Talks’, will be a silent film

NewsWire
0
0

Director Kishore P. Belekar’s upcoming film, ‘Gandhi Talks’, featuring actors Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swamy and Aditi Rao Hydari in the lead, will be a silent film, its makers disclosed on Sunday.

The film, produced by Zee Studios, is a dark comedy which will have music by the Mozart of Madras, A.R. Rahman.

On Sunday, Zee Studios released an introductory promo that gave audiences a glimpse of the film.

Being a silent film, ‘Gandhi Talks’ is expected to break all ‘language’ barriers and allow audiences to relive the bygone silent film era – in a present-day setting.

The only aural language of the film will be the music and score by the multi-award-winning legend, Padma Shri A.R. Rahman.

Director Kishore P. Belekar said: “A silent film is not a gimmick. It is a form of storytelling. Conveying emotions by switching off the device of dialogue is not only scary but also interesting and challenging.”

Zee Studios CBO Shariq Patel said: “The story is unique, relatable, and incredibly funny, and entertaining. It feels great to back a silent film in collaboration with A.R. Rahman, Vijay Sethupathi, and Arvind Swami. This venture makes it very compelling for us.”

Presented and produced by Zee Studios, ‘Gandhi Talks’ is being co-produced with Kyoorious Digital Pvt Ltd and Movie Mill Entertainment and is set to release worldwide next year.

20221002-120204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kristen Stewart now owns Princess Diana’s wardrobe!

    Third single from Suriya’s ‘Etharkkum Thunindhavan’ released

    Vidya Balan shows off different avatars in new video

    Ranbir-Alia wedding: Video of star couple dancing together sends Internet into...