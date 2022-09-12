ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Actor Jiiva has disclosed that actor Vijay is likely to play the lead in the 100th film of well known production house, Super Good Films.

The production house, which is known for having produced ‘Poove Unnakaaga’, a film that many consider to be the turning point of Vijay’s career, is now in the process of making its 96th film.

At a recent media interaction, actor Jiiva, the son of producer R B Choudhary, who owns Super Good Films known for having introduced several top directors and actors in Tamil cinema, was asked whether Vijay, who got a big break in his career because of the production house, would agree to work in its 100th film.

Jiiva said, “Definitely. I am announcing this on stage. I believe a meeting in this regard took place only a week ago and Vijay sir has told that he would do the 100th film of Super Good Films.

“I too have requested my dad for an opportunity to act in that film even if it means acting without pay,” he said, evoking laughter.

“God willing, it looks like, in all probability, it will be Vijay sir who will be playing the lead in the 100th film of Super Good Films,” he said.

