Vijay Varma as cop faces bullying from peers in ‘Kaalkoot’ first look

Actor Vijay Varma, who is basking in the success of his recent releases such as ‘Darlings’, ‘Dahaad’ and ‘Lust Stories 2’, is set to step into the shoes of a newly-recruited cop for his upcoming streaming release ‘Kaalkoot’.

The promo for the crime drama was unveiled on Wednesday, which shows Vijay as a cop battling social challenges and marital pressure. He constantly faces bullying and pressure from his superiors while also dealing with the expectations from his mother and society to get married.

However, the world around them is filled with dark secrets, as hinted in the first look that ends with the revelation that the girl chosen for him by his mother is portrayed by Shweta Tripathi.

Directed by Sumit Saxena, ‘Kaalkoot’ is set to stream on Jio Cinema from July 27.

