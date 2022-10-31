ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Vijay Varma dresses up as his ‘Darlings’ character Hamza for Halloween

On the occasion of Halloween, actor Vijay Varma decided to take a creative route as he dressed up as his menacing and manipulating character Hamza from his Netflix movie ‘Darlings’.

Decked up in a Railway suit and pants, Vijay pulled a Hamza for the party he attended. Moreover, he was also awarded ‘The Ultimate Evil Hamza Look’ at singer Jonita Gandhi’s Halloween party.

Besides his acting talent, Vijay is also known for his sartorial choices and often wins praise from fashion critics. The talented actor loves the retro-nineties elements of fashion for their loose wide baggy fits and crazy prints.

Taking to his Instagram, Vijay shared a series of pictures from the party where he looked very fashionable in his Hamza uniform and wrote “Guess who I dressed up as this Halloween?”

Engaging in a fun banter with Vijay, actor Gulshan Devaiah commented under Vijay’s pictures: “Lazy but cool choice & shamelessly self promotional.. which I totally approve of.”

After ‘Darlings’, Vijay will be next seen in the screen adaptation ‘The Devotion of Suspect X’ in which he will share the screen with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat. Apart from this, Vijay has an exciting slate of projects ahead including ‘Dahaad’ with Sonakshi Sinha, Sumit Saxena’s untitled next, and ‘Mirzapur 3’.

