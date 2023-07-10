INDIA

Vijay Varma expresses gratitude for ‘unprecedented appreciation’ for ‘Dahaad’

Actor Vijay Varma, who received widespread acclaim for his chameleon act as Anand in the streaming show ‘Dahaad’, is chuffed with all the appreciation coming his way. Recently, he shared a BTW picture from the set of the show.

The actor’s performance proved to be the biggest highlight of the show, and the audience loved him as the character.

Taking to his social media, the actor expressed heartfelt gratitude for showering love on his performance and captioned: “Thank you for the unprecedented amount of love and appreciation for the work in Dahaad! I’m indebted to @reemakagti1, @ruchoberoi, and the good people at @excelmovies for giving me the task to tame this monster, and it just gives me a great sense of joy that people are loving it. #dahaad on @primevideoin.”

Meanwhile, the actor who impressed the audience with his portrayal of Moeen Arif in the 2019 Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-starrer ‘Gully Boy’, has quite a few projects in the pipeline.

Along with ‘Mirzapur 3’, the actor’s upcoming projects include ‘Devotion of Suspect X’, in which he co-stars with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat and ‘Murder Mubarak’ opposite Sara Ali Khan.

—IANS
sp/aa/kvd

2023071037079

