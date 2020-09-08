Vijay Varma finds an answer to ‘Rasode mein kaun tha’

Mumbai Sep 8 (IANS) Actor Vijay Varma is the latest celebrity who has tried to find an answer to the viral meme, Rasode mein kaun tha.

Vijay posted a picture of himself on Instagram. In the image, Vijay is seen sporting a champagne-coloured jacket paired with maroon pants and white T-shirt. To complete his look, he sports aviator sunglasses.

“Rasode mein ye tha. (He was in the kitchen),” he captioned the picture.

The line in question is a dialogue in the the television show “Saath Nibhaana Saathiyaa”. In a scene, the show’s character Kokilaben asks the question to her daughter-in-law Gopi.

A social media user turned the dialogue into a musical rap and since then, the dialogue “Rasode mein kaun tha” has gone viral.

Vijay will soon be seen in the second season of the web-series “Mirzapur”, also featuring Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Ali Fazal, and Harshita Shekhar Gaur.

–IANS

dc/vnc