Vijay Varma gets a ‘pro mode massage’ from his nephew

by CIEDITOR-TWINKLE011

Actor Vijay Varma has been getting “pro mode massages” from his nephew. The actor shared a video on Instagram Stories, where his nephew is seen giving him a massage.

“Use your nephew wisely,” he wrote on the video.

With a second video, Vijay quipped about his nephew: “Be kind to them and tell them their pants are falling.”

In the third video, his nephew moves real fast. Vijay wrote: “And you’ll get pro mode massage finally . Thank you for joining.”

The “Gully Boy” actor went back to his hometown in Hyderabad from Mumbai recently.

Ghar wapsi. No more aatm-nirbhar 🙈

Taking to social media, he posted a picture of his airport look. He can be seen wearing a face shield and mask.

“Ghar wapsi. No more aatm-nirbhar,” Vijay quipped.

