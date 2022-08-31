ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Vijay Varma: It’s never easy to make a mark in the industry

NewsWire
0
0

Vijay Varma has been in the Hindi film industry for a decade now and gained the spotlight with his performance in ‘Chittagong’, ‘Pink’, ‘Gully Boy’, ‘Mirzapur’ and his latest release ‘Darlings’. The Bollywood actor says it is not easy to make make or to have a name in the industry and that he had to prove himself through his work.

Talking about facing hiccups in the industry, Vijay in conversation with IANS, said: “Everything could be a hiccup but eventually you might figure out those hiccups were a part of your growing up and journey. Of course it is not easy. It is never easy to make a mark or to have a name in the industry and hats off to people who have been doing this for years actually because your one movie or one performance can completely change opinions about you.

“And also getting the raw opportunities is not easy for somebody like me who comes from a non-filmy background and is an outsider. I really had to prove through my work. I just hoped for opportunities and I grabbed them and I worked diligently on them.”

The 36-year-old said it is his work that speaks for him.

“I feel that work is getting me more work and the audience’s love is what actually puts me in a light that is aspirational for me also.”

20220831-142403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Seema Khan drops Khan from her Instagram name

    Shefali Shah on female actors breaking stereotypes with challenging roles

    Sonakshi Sinha breaks her silence about the arrest warrant issued for...

    Ananya Panday reveals what makes her ‘smile 101’