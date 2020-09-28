Canindia News

Why ‘love’ needs a major comeback, Vijay Varma style

by CIEDITOR-TWINKLE02

Actor Vijay Varma feels that it is easy to hate and says that love needs a major comeback.

Vijay took to Instagram and shared a post that reads: “Love needs a major comeback.” He posted a heart emoji with his message.

Alongside the image, he wrote: “It’s very easy to hate and indulge in it. But it also gives away how broken, confused, hurt and unaccepted u feel. Practise peace. It starts with sharing love. #LoveNeedsAmajorComeback.”

Vijay was recently seen in the film “Yaara”. Directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, the film is a remake of the French film, “A Gang Story”.

He will soon be seen in the second season of the web-series “Mirzapur”, also featuring Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Ali Fazal, and Harshita Shekhar Gaur.

