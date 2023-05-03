ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Vijay Varma says he’s a ‘spaceship’, calls Zoya, Reema ‘mothership’

NewsWire
0
0

Actor Vijay Varma, who will soon be seen in the upcoming streaming series ‘Dahaad’, has said that it’s always endearing to collaborate with filmmakers Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti and working on ‘Dahaad’ was truly an amazing experience for the actor in him.

Speaking at the trailer launch of the series on Wednesday, the actor told the media, “I’m a spaceship, and I keep going back to the mothership of Zoya and Reema. I have worked with them in ‘Gully Boy’, ‘Mirzapur’, this is my third project with them”.

He mentioned that the creative energies of both Zoya and Reema help him push the envelope and explore the finer nuances about his work.

“Working with them pushes my limits as their characters are so well-rounded”, he signed off.

‘Dahaad’, which also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Gulshan Devaiah and Sohum Shah, will stream on Prime Video from May 12.

20230503-151202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Shaan and Rituraj Mohanty pay tribute to frontline workers on reality...

    Shrashti Maheshwari on her ‘man-eating’ character in ‘Baal Shiv’

    PM Modi named for 1st Lata D. Mangeshkar memorial award

    Makers come up with musical event titled ‘Sounds of The Kashmir...