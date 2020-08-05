Vijay Varma to Sunny Kaushal: Hollywood ain’t ready for me yet

Vijay Varma has resumed work. He is dubbing for a project he did not reveal. However, when Vijay posted a snapshot from the dubbing studio, he also triggered off a funny exchange with actor Sunny Kaushal on social media.

In an Instagram picture, Vijay is seen standing in front of a mic with headphones on.

“Guess what I’m dubbing for? Starts with M,” he wrote.

Several users took to the comment section to give the guessing game a shot.

Among them was Sunny Kaushal, who wittily commented: “Money Heist”.

To this, Vijay replied: “Hollywood ain’t ready for me yet. #modestyisoverrated.”

Another user asked: “Moeen: A prologue.” The reference was to Moeen, the character Vijay played in “Gully Boy”.

Vijay tagged “Gully Boy” director Zoya Akhtar and said: “listening”.

Many assumed that Vijay was dubbing for the second season of “Mirzapur”.

Vijay was recently seen in the film “Yaara”. The film directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia is a remake of the French film, “A Gang Story”.