Vijay Varma to Sunny Kaushal: Hollywood ain’t ready for me yet

Vijay Varma has resumed work. He is dubbing for a project he did not reveal. However, when Vijay posted a snapshot from the dubbing studio, he also triggered off a funny exchange with actor Sunny Kaushal on social media.
In an Instagram picture, Vijay is seen standing in front of a mic with headphones on.
“Guess what I’m dubbing for? Starts with M,” he wrote.
Several users took to the comment section to give the guessing game a shot.
Among them was Sunny Kaushal, who wittily commented: “Money Heist”.
To this, Vijay replied: “Hollywood ain’t ready for me yet. #modestyisoverrated.”
Another user asked: “Moeen: A prologue.” The reference was to Moeen, the character Vijay played in “Gully Boy”.
Vijay tagged “Gully Boy” director Zoya Akhtar and said: “listening”.
Many assumed that Vijay was dubbing for the second season of “Mirzapur”.
Vijay was recently seen in the film “Yaara”. The film directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia is a remake of the French film, “A Gang Story”.