Vijayan bursts out at media for the second day running

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 9 (IANS) For the second day in succession, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday lashed out at the media after facing a spate of questions on the role played by gold smuggling case prime accused Swapna Suresh in a key project of his government.

The latest revelation to come out from the Customs’ questioning of Suresh is that she had received a sum of Rs 1 crore, as commission from an agency, in Vijayan’s signature “Life Mission” project. This venture aims to provide the homeless their own dwelling, either directly through the government or through sponsors.

In response, Vijayan said that he will find out about this but added that this was a project funded by a UAE-based charity organisation.

However as questions on this point increased, Vijayan again lost his cool and said it was “unfortunate some media is taking up this for some others” who are out to wreck his government.

As a media person asked why he enjoys when he is praised by the media, but cannot accept probing questions, the Chief Minister responded: “Yes, this is because that is politics and this is part of a political conspiracy into which a section of the media also is a part.

“Do you want me to tell how the previous Chief Minister (Oommen Chandy) went about doing things. Do you want me to tell the dirty things that happened in that office. A section of the media wants to portray my government in such a manner.”

“This is also a way of using professionalism by the media… this is the wrong way…”

With this, Vijayan abruptly ended the press conference and left, saying that the time is up.

On Friday also, he lost his cool on questions about the gold smuggling case, accusing a section of the media to have an agenda of “removing him”.

