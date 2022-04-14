INDIA

Vijayan in no mood to relent on action against former favourite official

NewsWire
0
0

Former Director General of Police Jacob Thomas got a jolt on Thursday as it appeared that Kerala’s Pinarayi Vijayan government is in no mood to relent on him, challenging in the Supreme Court the relief that he got from the state High Court which quashed a Vigilance FIR against him in an alleged corruption case.

Thomas was once regarded as the blue-eyed boy of Chief Minister Vijayan and was given the plum post of Director, Vigilance on the same day that Vijayan assumed office in his first stint as Chief Minister in May 2016.

But after a while, relations between the two soured and Jacob was later suspended for violating service rules.

Then came a Vigilance case that was registered against him by his own department stating that Jacob had violated rules and regulations in the purchase of a dredger, when he was heading the Ports Department during 2009-14.

Though he was reinstated later, he eventually retired from a non-policing job in May 2020, serving the Managing Director of near defunct state run Metal Industries Ltd, Shoranur.

Thomas then approached the court against the FIR regarding the dredger purchase and got the relief.

He had joined the BJP in February last year and contested the Assembly elections in April 2021 from the Irinjalakuda, but finished third.

20220414-172618

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Receiving foreign donation a reflection on constitutional morality of nation: SC

    Unfair to compare me to Vishwa Mohan Bhatt: Salil Bhatt

    Four killed in Telangana road accident

    Hindi not competing with any other regional languages: Shah