Kerala Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday congratulated the state police department for its “excellent work in investigating and solving cases”, and “for maintaining the law and order situation”.

The Chief Minister also called upon the Kerala Police to take stringent action against cyber crimes.

Vijayan, while speaking at the inauguration of the rural police headquarters in Thrissur, said while the police were excellent at investigating cases and bringing about results, there has been an increase in cyber crimes and called upon the police to act accordingly in dealing with cyber crimes and not to be found wanting.

The Kerala Chief Minister called upon police officers to be prepared to handle unexpected situations that can turn dangerous and fatal.

He was referring to the hacking and subsequent death of a woman doctor at Kottarakaa Taluk hospital on May 10.

Vijayan said that only a few policemen had acted against the interests of the people of the state and such personnel are now outside of the department.

He was referring to some police personnel who were dismissed from service for corruption charges, immoral activities and dereliction of duty.

