INDIA

Vijayan seeks Vande Bharat’s halt in Tirur; writes to Vaishnaw

NewsWire
0
0

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday wrote to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw seeking a halt for the Thiruvananthapuram-Kasargod Vande Bharat Express at Tirur and Thiruvalla stations, a day after the High Court dismissed a petition seeking the semi high-speed train’s halt there.

On Tuesday, the Kerala High Court turned down the plea, saying that halting points of a train are determined by the Railways and no one has a vested right to demand at which station a particular train should stop.

The train completes its around 500 km distance in 7 hours 50 minutes with halts at Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam Thrissur, Shornur, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasargod.

Of the 14 districts of the state the train halts at nine districts and it has no stop in districts like Alappuzha, Thiruvalla and Malappuram, though it passes through these districts, while it doesn’t pass through Idukki and Wayanad districts.

In Vijayan’s letter to Vaishnaw, he has requested for stops at Thiruvalla (Alappuzha district) and at Tirur in the Muslim dominated Malappuram district.

“It would be beneficial for the Indian Railways to get more revenues if halts are allowed at Tirur and Thiruvalla from where a good number of people travel all across the state and request to consider this,” said Vijayan in his letter.

Kerala’s first Vande Bharat Express was flagged off on April 25 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Thiruvananthapuram Railway Station.

20230503-172805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Courage is sometimes like a kamikaze mission’ (IANS Interview)

    IND v AUS: Ignoring Agar for Nagpur Test was Australia’s big...

    Odisha FM presents Rs 1.7 lakh crore budget for 2021-22

    Ex-UP minister Gayatri Prajapati gets life term for rape