Continuing his tirades against the Congress and the BJP, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday slammed them for spreading canards against his government’s flagship programme KIIFB.

The Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) is a government-owned financial institution formed to mobilise funds for infrastructure development from outside the state revenue. Numerous projects in the state have been assigned funds from the KIIFB.

“On Tuesday in Parliament, three Congress-led UDF MPs had asked a question with regards to KIIFB and the Centre gave a reply that the ‘Masala bonds’ issued by KIIFB had the approval and concurrence of the Reserve Bank of India. With these answers the canards being spread jointly by the Congress and the BJP against KIIFB has fallen flat,” said Vijayan in his interaction with the media at Thiruvalla.

He pointed out that KIIFB so far has cleared 850 projects worth over Rs 43,000 crore in various sectors.

“In the next five years there is going to be a massive change in the infrastructure sector. We will see good quality roads, hugely improved health infrastructure and also in the education sector and not to mention the K-Phone project. This is what the Congress and the BJP are opposing because they want to see that Kerala does not progress. We all saw how the various probe agencies are also targeting the KIIFB,” added Vijayan.

He also slammed the opposition and accused the Congress and BJP of even asking people not to contribute to a public cause when the state was trying to recover from the worst ever floods in 2018 and 19.

“The people here are now aware of the new ‘Kerala model’ of cooperation between the Congress and the BJP and here again it is only the Left which is strongly batting for secularism. We will never ever join hands with those who try to create communal unrest, unlike the Congress and the BJP which are hand in glove. In certain constituencies they have taken a give and take policy. The Left does not wish to have any support from any communal forces,” added Vijayan.

Kerala goes to the polls on April 6 to elect 140 MLAs and the Vijayan government is expecting to retain power, while the Congress-led UDF is certain that history will repeat when votes are counted on May 2.

